Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Whatfix, the global leader in agentic digital adoption platforms (DAPs) for enterprises, announced its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the August 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Adoption Platforms for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, Whatfix is also recognized as a Representative Vendor in the August 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Product Analytics (PA) for the second consecutive year.

We have also been recognized as a Sample Vendor in 7 Gartner Hype Cycle™ mentions across DAP, GenAI Simulators, and AI Simulation in Banking, as follows,

Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications, 2026 (May 2026)

Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2026 (June 2026)

Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technologies, 2026 (July 2026)

Hype Cycle for Future of Work, 2026 (July 2026)

Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence in Banking, 2026 (June 2026)

Hype Cycle for AI-Driven Trade Finance Transformation in Banking, 2026 (June 2026)

Hype Cycle for Corporate Learning Technologies, 2026 (July 2026)

Additionally, we have received customer recognition in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice in the Voice of the Customer for Digital Adoption Platforms for the third consecutive year.

Enterprise Market Maturity, AI Strategy, And DAPs For AI Adoption

Gartner recommends application leaders, “deploy DAPs over the next five to 10 years to mitigate risk during major enterprise application rollouts”

The report notes the below regarding how DAPs drive enterprise AI enablement and governance:

“By 2028, 40% of organizations will use GenAI, supplied in their DAPs, to automatically surface new workflows to employees.”

“A major external force that is shaping buyer needs is the rapid proliferation of enterprise AI assistants. Buyers are realizing that deploying these tools creates new challenges around AI adoption, shadow AI usage and data governance. Consequently, DAPs are gaining traction as a vendor-neutral governance and knowledge layer. By utilizing retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and the Model Context Protocol (MCP), DAPs are increasingly used to ground third-party AI agents with accurate business context and control access permissions and provide IT leaders with dashboards to monitor unapproved shadow AI spend and utilization.”

We believe, reiterating digital adoption's strategic role in driving broader enterprise innovation, the report states that “a well-implemented and well-utilized DAP empowers organizations to confidently embrace digital transformation and innovation, increasing efficiency, user satisfaction and proficiency, and cost savings.”

Our Key Differentiators and Product Innovations:

Agentic Execution and Simulated Learning: Whatfix Seek (its AI coworker that autonomously executes complex, multi-step workflows across enterprise applications through human-like interactions) and Mirror (its AI-powered simulation training and roleplay platform). The platform also incorporates natural-language AI authoring tool and vision-based self-healing capability for seamless change management.

Cross-Application Portfolio Analytics: Whatfix enables enterprises to aggregate user behavior across their entire technology stack, identify process bottlenecks, and deliver targeted contextual interventions, rather than limiting analysis to individual applications.

A Closed Loop from Insight to Action: Whatfix pairs deep analytics (no-code AutoCapture, real-time user action tracking, Session Replay, and Voice of Customer (VoC) surveys) directly with contextual guidance, task lists, and self-help tools. By unifying gaps and solutions in one tool, Product and IT teams can detect and resolve friction within a single platform.

Faster Remediation Without Developer Dependency: Whatfix empowers product teams to address workflow blockages in real time without depending on developer resources or custom engineering sprints.

Enterprise Governance and Security: Whatfix differentiates itself by supporting the full software adoption lifecycle with transparent pricing, robust enterprise governance, and compliance

“DAPs are no longer just step-by-step overlays, but the central orchestration layer for enterprise AI, product analytics, and human productivity," said Vara Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of Whatfix. "Enterprises do not need more passive dashboards; they need intelligence that helps them act. By pairing Product Analytics directly with our Digital Adoption Platform, Whatfix Seek, and Mirror, we connect behavioral insights across applications with real-time interventions—helping organizations eliminate digital friction and turn every software investment into measurable ROI."

We infer that by 2030, 70% of product leaders will automate product decisions using behavioral insights (up from 30% in 2026), with domain specific analytics platform market expanding by over 26% by 2030. Whatfix’s unified portfolio positions enterprise application owners to lead this shift toward AI-enabled, consolidated platforms.

(Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Hype Cycle and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.)

About Whatfix

Whatfix is the AI-native Digital Adoption Platform built for the modern enterprise. It helps organizations close the adoption gap by enabling users to use software effectively in the flow of work, while providing visibility into where users struggle.

Whatfix delivers an AI-native platform that combines digital adoption, analytics, simulation training, and intelligent agents to help enterprises realize value from technology investments faster. Powered by AI and ScreenSense™, the platform understands user context and intent to provide real-time guidance, automate support, identify friction points, and drive continuous process optimization. This enables organizations to accelerate adoption, improve productivity, strengthen compliance, and unlock greater returns from enterprise software and AI initiatives.

Trusted by 600 enterprises globally, including 80+ Fortune 500 companies such as Shell, Schneider Electric, Mercedes Benz, Heineken, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Whatfix helps organizations accelerate software adoption, improve productivity, and maximize the value of digital transformation and AI investments. With a global presence spanning North America, UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia, Whatfix serves leading enterprises across some of the world’s most complex and regulated industries. Backed by investors including Warburg Pincus, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix.

For more information, visit the Whatfix website.