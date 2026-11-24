Pune, Maharashtra, India: Bajaj Finance offers a personal loan for expenses such as medical treatment, education, travel, weddings and home needs. Borrowers can apply for amounts from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 75 lakh, with repayment tenures from 12 to 108 months. The loan is unsecured, so it requires no collateral or guarantor.

The interest rate is one of several factors that determine the loan cost. The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate, factors behind it, and attached charges shape the amount a borrower repays over the tenure.

What is the Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate?

The Bajaj Finance Personal Loan interest rate ranges from 10% to 30.5% per annum. The rate offered to an individual depends on the borrower profile and the lender's assessment. The loan offer and the Key Fact Statement (KFS) show the applicable rate and the Annualised Percentage Rate (APR), which includes applicable charges.

Interest rates may be fixed or floating, depending on the loan terms and eligibility. A fixed rate remains unchanged through the tenure, whereas a floating rate can change with market conditions. Borrowers should confirm the rate type in the loan agreement before accepting an offer.

What affects the interest rate offered?

These factors influence the rate offered:

CIBIL Score: Bajaj Finance requires a minimum score of 650, and a stronger credit profile supports a better assessment.

Monthly income: Income indicates whether the EMI fits the borrower's budget.

Employer profile: Employees of listed companies or government bodies may receive offers based on the lender's assessment.

Existing obligations: Current EMIs and debts affect repayment capacity.

Loan amount and tenure: Both may influence the terms offered.

Existing relationship: Current Bajaj Finance customers may receive offers based on prevailing policies.

Meeting the eligibility criteria does not guarantee approval or a specific rate.

How does the interest rate affect total repayment?

A higher interest rate generally increases the EMI and the total interest payable. A longer tenure lowers the monthly EMI but increases total interest, while a shorter tenure reduces interest and requires higher monthly payments.

The table below illustrates a Rs. 5 lakh loan over 36 months at two rates, assuming a constant rate throughout. The figures are rounded and do not represent actual offers.