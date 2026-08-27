Commercial Vehicle Insurance In India: Types, Coverage, And Premium Factors

Run a delivery van, a taxi, or a small fleet of trucks? Then you already know commercial vehicle insurance isn't optional, and it definitely isn't the same thing as insuring your personal car. The vehicle's out on the road all day, every day, carrying goods or passengers, and that changes everything about how it gets priced and protected.

Why Is It Different from Personal Vehicle Cover?

A regular car insurance policy assumes occasional, personal use. A person is driving to work, shopping, going on a weekend getaway trip, or whatever else. A commercial vehicle policy has to account for something else entirely. These vehicles clock long hours on the road, which means far higher exposure to accidents, plus liability that can extend to the goods being hauled or the passengers riding for a fare.

That's really the core difference. More time on the road means more risk. Insurers set their prices around that reality, not around how carefully you personally drive.

The Two Main Types of Cover

Just like personal car insurance, commercial vehicles come down to two broad choices. The first is third-party insurance, the legal minimum every commercial vehicle owner must carry. It pays for injury, death, or property damage caused to someone else, but it doesn't pay a single rupee toward fixing your own vehicle. The second is comprehensive insurance, which layers own-damage cover on top of the third-party basics. Theft, fire, accidents, natural disasters, it's all in there. Given what a commercial vehicle actually costs, most businesses favour this option.

Third-party rates for commercial vehicles work a little differently, too. Here, engine capacity takes a back seat. Insurers look instead at gross vehicle weight or seating capacity. A heavier truck or a fuller bus simply poses more risk on the road than engine size alone would suggest, and the pricing follows that logic.

What Falls Under Commercial Vehicle Insurance?

The category is broad, but what ties these vehicles together is that each is priced on how it's actually used day-to-day.

Goods Carriers: Tractors, tempos, and three-wheeler carrier vehicles, both Public and Private.

Passenger Cars: Taxi Cab, Auto Rickshaw, eRickshaw, and Bus.

Special Purpose Vehicles: Tractor, Crane,

Two vehicles which have similar value can also pose different levels of risk.

A truck running interstate routes every day is exposed to far more than a taxi that rarely leaves city traffic. One such thing that the owner must not overlook is that the commercial vehicle cannot be legally covered and driven without having the proper permits and fitness certificates.

What Actually Drives the Premium?

Several things shape what you pay, and most have nothing to do with how well you drive.

Type or size of vehicle. Larger vehicles like trucks and buses carry more risk and hence a higher premium.

Age of the vehicle. Older vehicles usually cost less on the own-damaged side, since their IDV has already dropped. The third-party premium, though, doesn't fall with age.

Where it operates. High-traffic or high-theft zones push premiums up.

Usage of the vehicle. Longer distances travelled, the handling of hazardous materials, and heavier loads all increase risk, and the premium follows.

Past claims history. A clean record usually commands better rates, and yes, even commercial vehicles get a no-claim bonus, just like cars do.

Add-ons chosen. Zero depreciation, roadside assistance, or loss-of-income cover all add to the base premium.

Fleet size matters too, in your favour. Businesses insuring several vehicles at once can often negotiate better group rates. Keep in mind that a GST of 18% applies on top of the premium.

Add-Ons Worth Considering

Beyond the base policy, a few add-ons genuinely make sense for commercial use.

Personal Accident (PA) cover. A compulsory PA cover for the owner-driver is required by law (currently a ₹15 lakh sum insured). If you employ a separate paid driver, their protection comes through a paid-driver legal-liability add-on.

Legal liability cover for employees or non-fare-paying passengers riding in the vehicle.

Zero depreciation cover, useful if the vehicle is newer and repair costs hit your bottom line hard.

Roadside assistance, especially valuable for vehicles running long routes far from familiar garages.

Coverage for loss of income that pays a specified sum per day during downtime of the vehicle. For a vehicle that earns its keep every day, this one can matter more than any other add-on.

Pick add-ons based on how the vehicle is actually used, not just what sounds comprehensive on paper.

Keeping the Policy Active

Commercial vehicles earn income, so a lapsed policy isn't just paperwork trouble; it hits the business directly. Miss your car insurance renewal , and the vehicle simply can't operate legally. Keep your calendar well set so you meet the renewal deadline.

Filing a Claim When Something Goes Wrong

Claims here work much like personal car insurance claims, with a few extra steps for commercial use. Report the incident fast, within a day if you can, since delays get messy when downtime is costing the business money. Have your documents in place too: registration certificate, permit, fitness certificate, and, if there was any cargo, its manifest. For passenger vehicles such as taxis and buses, insurers will also want to know about the passengers carried and whether any of them paid for the ride.

The Bottom Line

Commercial vehicle insurance costs more than personal cover for good reason. The vehicle works harder, faces more exposure, and carries responsibility for goods or passengers along the way. Understanding what drives your premium helps you make sensible choices instead of just accepting whatever number shows up first.

A little comparison shopping across insurers at every car insurance renewal, along with a clear-eyed look at which add-ons your business actually needs, usually pays for itself within the first year. You can line up car insurance plans from multiple insurers side by side and pick the cover that fits how your vehicle really works.