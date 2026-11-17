The festive season has emerged as a significant growth driver for shopping malls, with increased consumer activity translating into higher sales across several retail categories. Jewellery, fashion, electronics and home products have witnessed encouraging demand, while festive promotions, special shopping offers and seasonal events are further influencing purchase decisions. The performance also reflects improving consumer sentiment and the growing attractiveness of India as a retail market for both domestic and international brands.



Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, “Festive season sales this year have been better than last year, supported by overall economic growth and positive consumer sentiment. Shoppers are making purchases across categories such as fashion, beauty, jewellery and home décor, reflecting a broad-based uptick in festive consumption. The choice between EMI and direct payment depends on the nature and value of the purchase. India also continues to attract international retailers, particularly across fashion, beauty and accessories, while Indian designers are gaining greater prominence in the retail landscape, catering to evolving consumer preferences for distinctive designs, craftsmanship and premium shopping experiences.”