Built Around You: How Customer Voices Are Shaping The Ai+ Smartphone Experience

Commenting on the approach, Archi Gogoi, Head of Brand, Marketing & Growth at Ai+ Smartphone, said, “At Ai+ Smartphone, we believe that building better technology starts with listening to the people who use it. Customer feedback helps us understand what we are getting right and where we need to improve. Whether through software updates, stronger product testing or more responsive after-sales support, our focus is on translating these insights into meaningful action. As we grow, we want our customers to know that their voices play an important role in shaping the Ai+ experience.”