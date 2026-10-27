Reliance MET City's Inaugural International Half Marathon Brings Together 2,500 Runners From Across India And Overseas

Mr. Manish Jaiswal, CEO, Reliance MET City, said, “We are delighted to host the inaugural MET City International Half Marathon. At MET City, our vision extends beyond developing industrial and business infrastructure. We are building an integrated urban destination where economic growth goes hand in hand with community development and quality of life. The half marathon is a reflection of this vision. It brings people together through the spirit of fitness and collective achievement, while giving runners an opportunity to experience MET City’s infrastructure and green surroundings in a new way. We hope to build on this tremendous success and make the marathon a key event in MET City’s annual calendar.”