Solitario Lab Grown Limited Filed DRHP With BSE SME

The IPO comprises a Fresh Issue of up to 65,00,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 5,42,000 equity shares by Yashodhara Consultive LLP, the Investor Selling Shareholder. The proposed offer aggregates up to 70,42,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.