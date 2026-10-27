Moto Edge 70 Neo Vs Edge 60 Neo: What's New?

moto Edge 60 Neo and Edge 70 Neo - Expected pricing in India

While the moto Edge 60 Neo was launched in international markets in September 2025, it is yet to make its way to the Indian market. As for the moto Edge 70 Neo, the company recently confirmed that the handset will be launched in India in the coming months. Based on rumours and pricing in international markets, here’s how the two handsets may be priced in India: