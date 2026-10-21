Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds crosses 100 Stores Milestone This Dussehra: Targets 200 In 2027

Commenting on the achievement, Pooja Madhavan, Founder & Managing Director, said: “Crossing 100 stores across 45 cities is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at Limelight. This milestone is a reflection of the potential of the LGD sector in India and the opportunity to redefine how India experiences diamond jewellery. What excites me most is that our journey has just begun. Having established a strong foundation in India, we are now looking at opportunities beyond our borders. Our ambition is to build Limelight into a globally recognised jewellery brand and take India to the world.”