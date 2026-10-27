Dr Kasturirangan Trust Launched To Support Young Researchers In India

The fellowship is open to candidates who submitted their PhD thesis between January 1, 2025 and December 31, 2026. In its first year, candidates must be nominated, either by a group of eminent individuals who knew Dr. Kasturirangan or by leading universities; an open call for applications is planned for later years. Nominations open on October 27, 2026 and close on December 31, 2026, and the first cohort of fellows will be announced on April 25, 2027.