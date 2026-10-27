Apollo Micro Systems Reports 54% Q2 Profit Growth, Revenue Up 72%

New Delhi [India], October 26: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, a defence electronics and technology company, reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 53.7% year-on-year to ₹46.15 crore, compared with ₹30.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from operations increased 72.3% to ₹388.15 crore during the July–September quarter, against ₹225.26 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting growth in the company’s business operations.
The company’s EBITDA rose 87.8% year-on-year to ₹111.18 crore, indicating improved operating performance. Total income increased to ₹391.69 crore from ₹226.57 crore, while total expenses stood at ₹299.21 crore, compared with ₹183.42 crore a year earlier.
Earnings per share (EPS) improved to ₹1.32 from ₹0.96 in the corresponding quarter of FY26.
For the first half of FY27, Apollo Micro Systems recorded revenue from operations of ₹639.44 crore and net profit of ₹71.37 crore. EBITDA for the six-month period reached ₹164.91 crore, registering a 64.7% year-on-year increase.
The Hyderabad-based company operates in defence electronics, aerospace systems and advanced technology solutions.
Past performance does not guarantee future returns.
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