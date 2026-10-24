Maybelline New York Turns Up The Volume On "Maybe It's My Stage" With Its Festive Edition

Next stop on the Festive Express: Diwali in Delhi, where the energy went up another notch. With everyone dressed to the nines, the celebration was in full swing. Rashmeet Kaur, known for her genre-blending sound that fuses Punjabi folk with pop and electronic influences, took the stage with an electrifying performance, bringing favourites like “Nadiyon Paar,” “Bajre Da Sitta” and “Ghana Kasoota” to life while sharing the stories behind her music. She also picked Mithai lipstick shades for her fans and reminisced about her favourite Diwali memories. Off stage, the festivities continued with lively rounds of mahjong and card games, keeping the energy high as attendees played for Maybelline goodies.