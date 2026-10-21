Maybelline New York’s Brand Ambassador Kiara Advani said, “I think what I love most about Indian festivities is that there’s never just one celebration. It’s a whole season of dressing up, getting ready, meeting people you love, eating far too much mithai and making plans on the go. I had so much fun bringing that energy into this campaign, especially because it celebrates these little moments that make the festive season feel so special. And I love that the Super Stay Vinyl Ink Mithai Collection brings that same festive spirit to beauty, with shades inspired by some of our favourite mithais and a lipstick that can keep up with all those never-ending celebrations.”