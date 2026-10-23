MEROO Launches Professional Nail Care Products In Bengaluru, Bringing Four Years Of Research And Development To The Salon Industry

“Having served the salon industry through Beauty Centre in Bengaluru since 2009, I’ve gained first-hand insight into the needs of salon owners and nail professionals. This experience, combined with over four years of research and development, led to MEROO—a professional nail care brand built around the three things the industry values most: price, quality and trust. Our vision is to empower nail professionals with reliable products that inspire creativity and deliver results,” said Jitendra Kumar, Founder of MEROO.