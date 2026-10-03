Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Lauds Prabha Khaitan’s Legacy At ‘Ek Mulakat’ In Kolkata

Citing the example of the Louvre Museum in France, he said that it is one of the most famous museums in the world. In the same way, India too is moving towards presenting its civilizational journey of thousands of years to the world through the ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum’ in New Delhi. The museum will showcase India’s civilizational journey of more than ten thousand years. It will not merely be a collection of artefacts, but an effort to present the continuous journey of India’s culture, traditions, knowledge, art and worldview.