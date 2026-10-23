Manipal University Jaipur Hosts Second International Conference On AI And Computing; Researchers From 16 Countries Participate

Established in 2011, Manipal University Jaipur is a NAAC A+ accredited institution and part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG). Located on a 122-acre campus in Rajasthan, the university offers programmes across diverse disciplines, including engineering, computer science, management, law, architecture, humanities and sciences. With an emphasis on academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, innovation, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration, MUJ provides an environment that encourages students and faculty members to engage with emerging technologies and address contemporary societal challenges. The university continues to strengthen its national and international academic partnerships and research ecosystem in alignment with its vision of advancing knowledge, fostering innovation and preparing graduates for a rapidly evolving global landscape.