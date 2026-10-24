India's Festive Season Business Report 2026: How MSMEs Are Preparing For The Diwali Demand Surge

Delhi, India: The upcoming Diwali season presents a great opportunity for many Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India. Traders, wholesale dealers and manufacturers will have to build up their stock, arrange for raw material procurement, and set aside extra funds for meeting the increased expenses before new sales start coming in. It makes sense for any business to plan ahead and prepare cash flow in advance so that it does not have to adjust its regular operations to accommodate festive season sales.