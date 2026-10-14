Ameya Dabli Presents ‘Karma Burn – A Sacred Symphony’ Blending Spirituality And Music

“Karma Burn- A Sacred Symphony is a vision I have wanted to bring to life, a way to reimagine how India experiences spiritual music. I wanted to create something that goes beyond a conventional devotional concert, bringing together the depth of our spiritual heritage with symphonic orchestration, choreography, choir, immersive visuals and theatrical production. For me, this is about creating a contemporary, large-scale experience that remains deeply rooted in Indian spirituality. Bringing together some of India’s finest creative and musical minds to realise this vision has been an integral part of the journey. With the Mumbai premiere at NMACC, I see this as an important milestone in building Karma Burn into a distinctive Indian live entertainment IP, with the ambition of taking it to audiences across the country,”* says Ameya Dabli.