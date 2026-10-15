Beyond Cakes & Cookies: 3 Creative Ways To Bake With California Walnuts

Preparations

1. Make your walnut cream. Combine walnuts, water, brown sugar, and salt in a high-speed or professional blender.

2. Start the blender on low, then quickly increase the speed to the highest speed.

3. Blend 3-5 minutes until a very smooth consistency, scraping sides as necessary.

4. Cool over an ice bath, then transfer to a container. Set aside in the fridge until ready to use. Walnut cream can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3-5 days.

5. Preheat your oven to 180°C. In a medium cast-iron skillet or baking dish, toss together your stone fruit, brown sugar, flour, lemon juice, and salt. Set aside.

6. In a separate mixing bowl, toss walnuts, flour, oats, brown sugar, and salt together. Add butter and mix together until your topping gets crumbly.

7. Sprinkle your walnut oat topping over the fruit filling and transfer to the oven to bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the fruit is bubbly and soft, and the walnut oat topping has a golden hue.

8. Once your crisp is fully cooked, spoon it into bowls and top with the cold walnut cream.