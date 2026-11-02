Sweeten Your Diwali With A California Walnut Twist

To start with, grind the roasted California walnuts coarsely. You can crush them too.

Heat ghee in a pan and add the ground walnuts. Roast them lightly on medium flame with constant stirring.

Crumble the mava and mix well with walnuts. Cook until the mixture turns crumbly.

Add the cardamom powder and rose water and cook for another few minutes.

Mix in the dried rose petals, remove from flame and keep it aside to cool.

For the instant rabri, heat the mithai mate in a heavy bottomed pan. Add the milk and keep cooking and stirring on medium flame.

Add the saffron water, cardamom powder and milk powder. Cook for a few minutes and then remove from flame and keep it aside.

To make the rolls, flatten and roll out the bread slices using a rolling pin.

Now, mix the sugar into the prepared filling and place the crumbly mixture onto the centre of a slice.

Apply some water onto the edges of the bread, roll tightly and seal them. Repeat with other slices.

Mix the prepared rabri and place it on medium flame to warm it up.

Meanwhile, heat ghee in a pan and slightly toast the rolls from all sides.

Divide each toasted roll into 2.

Now, pour some rabri onto a flat dish and place the rolls. Pour some more rabri over them.