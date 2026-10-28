Hauntingly Delicious: 3 Halloween Treats With A Spooky Twist

Using a knife or scissors, cut liquorice into 1-inch pieces. You will need 8 per spider so a total of 96 pieces. For a more realistic look, cut pieces diagonally to form a pointed end.

Preheat oven to 180°C. On a parchment lined baking sheet, place 6 caramels evenly spaced apart with one California walnut half on top of each caramel. Bake in oven for 3 minutes to slightly melt caramel. Working quickly, push 8 liquorice legs into sides of one caramel to form the legs of the spider. Repeat steps with remaining caramels and walnuts. Let cool.

Meanwhile, melt chocolate in the microwave on high for three 30 second increments, stirring in between or on a double boiler, then spoon or pipe about 1 teaspoon of chocolate over the walnuts.