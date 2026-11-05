Daily Walnut Consumption May Improve Mood In Young Adults

New Delhi, Delhi, India

In a clinical trial with 31 healthy young adults living in Spain (average age 24 years), consumption of 40 grams (approximately one and a half ounces) of walnuts daily was associated with overall improvement in mood, accompanied by a reduction in anger and fatigue.

These findings, together with those of a complementary 2025 study, suggest that walnut consumption may have beneficial effects on different aspects of well-being, such as mood and sleep.

The researchers and registered dietitian-nutritionists Drs. Maria Izquierdo-Pulido, Fernanda Zerón, and Isabella Parilli highlight that incorporating a handful of walnuts a day is a simple gesture within a healthy diet, and that the new findings reinforce the interest in continuing to investigate their role in mood.

Clinical research led by Dr. Maria Izquierdo-Pulido, Professor of Nutrition and Food Science at the Torribera Campus of the University of Barcelona, shows that consuming a handful of walnuts a day for eight weeks may help improve mood in healthy young adults.1 The study, published in Food & Function and supported by the California Walnut Commission, also provides new evidence on the possible biological mechanisms involved, related to the gut microbiota and serotonin metabolism. During the intervention, improvements were also observed in some aspects related to emotional eating, although these findings were exploratory in nature.

California walnuts

These findings add to complementary 2025 research by the same team, in which walnut consumption increased a biomarker of melatonin, a key hormone in sleep regulation, after the intervention period compared to the control period.2 Taken together, both studies suggest that regular walnut consumption may have beneficial effects on different dimensions related to well-being, such as mood and sleep, and open new avenues to investigate the role of the gut-brain axis in these effects.

Walnuts and Mood: Key Study Findings - In this 18-week clinical trial, 31 healthy young adults, with a mean age of 24 years, consumed 40 grams of walnuts per day for eight weeks. Compared to the control period, the study found:1