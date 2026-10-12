Viksit Tech 47 Unveils Landmark Report And Announces Inaugural Award Winners At India Mobile Congress 2026

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Viksit Tech 47 (VT47), the flagship spotlight programme of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, announced its inaugural award winners and released the first edition of the VT47 Report “Building India’s Global Brands in Gadgets, Devices, Appliances and Connected Cars” at IMC’s tenth anniversary edition. Together, the awards and the report mark the programme’s debut as India’s definitive platform for building, recognising and scaling homegrown hardware brands toward the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

The report was released by Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, alongside Sunil Raina, Managing Director, Lava International; Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India; Himanshu Tandon, CBO, Mivi; Nikhil Rajpal, CEO and Founder, Qubo; and other industry dignitaries.

The Report: 129 Brands, One Ambitious Destination

Prepared by Techarc as knowledge partner, the VT47 Report introduces a 129-brand Index of Indian-owned consumer technology companies across gadgets, devices, appliances and connected cars. Together these brands earn more than Rs. 60,000 crore a year, an average of just Rs. 465 crore per brand. Only 14 earn more than Rs. 500 crore; only two clearly cross Rs. 2,000 crore. The contrast with India’s total electronics production of Rs. 13.11 lakh crore in FY2025-26 shows how much value still sits with global brands and contract manufacturers.

At a projected growth rate of 13 per cent annually, Indian homegrown brands could collectively earn Rs. 1.11 lakh crore by FY2031 and Rs. 2.04 lakh crore by FY2036. If Indian brands gain share in smart and connected segments at 16 per cent a year, those figures could reach Rs. 1.26 lakh crore and Rs. 2.65 lakh crore respectively.

The report introduces Techarc’s TAME model, Trade, Assemble, Manufacture, Engineer, which describes how brands evolve through distinct stages with corresponding revenue ceilings of approximately Rs. 500 crore, Rs. 5,000 crore and Rs. 50,000 crore. Revenues in lakhs of crores, the report argues, come only at the Engineer stage, where a brand owns its design, software and intellectual property. The 2047 ambition: 50 Indian brands each crossing Rs. 1 lakh crore, roughly 83 times today’s base, requiring sustained growth of about 25 per cent a year over two decades.

“A nation that aspires to be Viksit by 2047 must do more than make products for others. It must create, own and scale its own brands, and see them succeed in India and around the world. The ambition this report sets, 50 Indian brands each earning more than Rs. 1 lakh crore by 2047, is bold. It is also the kind of ambition this moment calls for,” said Ramakrishna P., CEO, India Mobile Congress.

The Inaugural Award Winners

VT47 was conceived to correct a “software-first” perception of Indian technology by spotlighting the hardware, IoT and devices landscape underpinning India’s manufacturing ambitions. The inaugural winners are:

Viksit Tech Leader of the Year: Sunil Raina, Managing Director, Lava International Limited

Viksit Tech Next Generation Leader: Himanshu Tandon, Chief Business Officer, MIVI

Viksit Tech Brand of the Year: Lava International Limited

Viksit Tech Enabler of the Year: MediaTek India

Dr. M J Zarabi Indigenisation Award (powered by Dixon Technologies): Entra Innovations LLP, Dharwad — recognised for VAAYU, India’s first indigenous automotive Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) SoC, developed out of IIT Dharwad

“VT47 is our attempt to give India’s hardware builders the spotlight software has long commanded. This year’s winners show that Indian brands can design, manufacture and export on their own terms,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and Co-founder, Techarc.

The Dr. M J Zarabi Indigenisation Award carries a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh and honours the legacy of Dr. M.J. Zarabi, former Chairman and Managing Director of Semiconductor Complex Limited (SCL), Mohali, and one of India’s most distinguished microelectronics pioneers. It recognises early-stage hardware startups whose innovation reduces India’s reliance on imported technology.

The Jury

The Viksit Tech Leader, Next Generation Leader, Brand and Enabler categories were judged by: Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA; Mohammad Asim Warsi, Former Corporate Vice President, Samsung India; Rajiv Makhni, TV and Radio Show Host, Author and Social Media Presenter; Ershad Kaleebullah, Business Head and Host, Trakin Tech English and Trakin Tech Tamil; and Nimish Dubey, Consulting Editor, TechPP.

The Dr. M J Zarabi Indigenisation Award was judged by: Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dixon Technologies; Jaswinder Ahuja, Member, Advisory Committee, India Semiconductor Mission; Randeep Raina, Vice President, Ericsson India; PVG Menon, Senior Advisor, Electronics and Semicon; and Tufeel Qurishi, Senior Director, Samsung Research India.