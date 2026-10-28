Child Not Improving In Therapy? Why A Full Child Psychological Assessment Should Come First, As Indian-Origin Parents Abroad Seek Online Help

Her practice has carried out many child psychological assessments, covering ADHD assessment, IQ and cognitive testing, specific learning disability (SLD) and dyslexia assessment, learning disability and slow learner assessment, psycho-educational testing, behaviour assessment and autism (ASD) assessment. Standardised, internationally recognised tools are used, including the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children (WISC) and Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS) for IQ, the Woodcock-Johnson (WJ) tests of cognitive abilities and academic achievement, the Conners rating scales for ADHD, and the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS), widely regarded as a gold-standard tool for autism assessment. Parents of Indian origin from the Gulf countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain), Canada and Germany, and Indian families across the world, reach her for online child assessment followed by a personalised intervention plan. Each family receives a detailed written report in a standard format that can be shared with schools, paediatricians and therapists in India or abroad. NRI parents and Indian families abroad can book an online child psychologist consultation, with in-person sessions at Urjasvini Child Development Center, Indore, where needed. Some tools, such as ADOS, are administered face to face by trained professionals, so assessments combine online and in-person sessions as needed.