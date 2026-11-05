The LiftEd Development Impact Bond (DIB) Helps Strengthen Reading And Math Skills For More Than Half A Million Children In Indian Government Schools

New Delhi, Delhi, India

The USD14.7 million multipartner initiative enabled collaboration between government, civil society, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and philanthropic donors to support the Government of India’s NIPUN Bharat Mission and build foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) skills cost-effectively.

Children in the LiftEd DIB intervention areas were able to read 50 correct words per minute (vs 42 elsewhere), alongside a 65% mastery of multiplication and division (vs 56%).

Delivered through existing Indian government school systems at a low cost of USD6 (Rs. 559) per child over three years.

The LiftEd Development Impact Bond (DIB), which contributes to the Government of India’s NIPUN Bharat Mission, has improved foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) for more than half a million children across the first of its two cohorts in government primary schools in selected districts across Haryana, Delhi, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, according to its independent endline evaluation released today.

The evaluation tracked students of cohort one enrolling in Grade 1 for three years. Measured in Equivalent Years of Schooling (EYOS), the evaluation found that children in LiftEd districts made learning gains equivalent to 1.81 years in reading fluency, 0.37 years in literacy (listening and comprehension) and 0.24 years in numeracy, compared with children in areas without the programme. Evaluation data further showed that children in supported districts could read an average of 49.3 words per minute by Year 3, compared with 41.7 elsewhere. 65% of the children could use multiplication tables and perform division, compared with 56%.

With an education-partner delivery cost of just USD6 (Rs. 559) per child over three years, the LiftEd DIB offered strong value for money by building on existing government systems rather than creating new ones. It strengthened block and district review meetings and teacher mentor support, making them more structured and data-driven. These results demonstrate how CSR and philanthropy can work with civil society and government to strengthen education systems and improve foundational learning cost-effectively.

The LiftEd DIB is a cross-sector collaboration between civil society, government and the private sector. Founding partners include the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, India; Bridges Outcomes Partnerships; Maitri Trust; Reliance Foundation; Atlassian Foundation; Standard Chartered Foundation; with the British Asian Trust as the programme leader. Kaivalya Education Foundation, Language and Learning Foundation, Peepul and Pratham Education Foundation are the Education Partners who implemented the programme. Dalberg serves as Design Lead and Performance Manager, while Development Solutions and ConveGenius Insights independently evaluate the programme.

As Bharath Visweswariah, Executive Director, India, at the British Asian Trust, elaborates, “The main lesson from the LiftEd DIB is that meaningful systems change and better learning outcomes for children require collective action. By bringing together government, philanthropy and implementation partners around a shared vision and accountability framework, it demonstrates how collaboration can strengthen public education systems and improve children’s futures.”

The programme also helped improve how government schools support teachers and students. An independent evaluation found that more than 95% of block-level review meetings used student learning data to guide decisions, while more than 80% of classroom observations provided teachers with practical feedback.

This was achieved by supporting around 37,000 government officials, including block education officers, cluster coordinators and middle managers, to strengthen their role in academic support and teacher mentorship. Through hands-on coaching and practical tools, officials learned to use children’s learning data to identify gaps, prioritise schools for support and guide decisions in review meetings. Similarly, training in classroom observation, structured feedback tools and regular follow-ups helped officials provide teachers with specific, actionable guidance.

LiftEd is India’s first DIB focused on strengthening existing education systems. A DIB is a type of outcomes-based financing (OBF) instrument, where funding is linked to results. Investors funded the work upfront and were repaid only when independent evaluators confirmed results on two sets of measures: improvements in the education system and gains in children’s learning.

The findings come from the first of two cohorts, which together aim to improve learning outcomes for over one million children.

“These results are encouraging because we're seeing children learn more, and teachers getting better support,” said Prachi Jain Windlass, Head of India at the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. “We're also seeing improvements in how government schools use data and support their teachers. These are exciting changes that can benefit children well beyond this programme.”

“Strong foundations in literacy and numeracy are essential for every child to learn, thrive and realise their full potential. Through improving learning outcomes for more than half a million children, in alignment with the Government of India’s NIPUN Bharat Mission, LiftEd has demonstrated that when government, philanthropy and implementation partners work together around measurable outcomes, it is possible to improve learning at scale. We hope the evidence and lessons emerging from this initiative will help strengthen foundational learning for millions more children across India," said Mr B Srinivasan, Executive Lead, Reliance Foundation.

“Ultimately, the aim was to create lasting change in how the education system works, alongside improving children’s learning. By measuring and rewarding both, we sought to strengthen the systems and practices that can continue to benefit children beyond the life of the programme,” explained Gagandeep Nanda, Associate Partner at Dalberg Advisors, the design partner for the programme.

About LiftEd

The LiftEd DIB is part of the broader USD20 million LiftEd initiative, which also comprises an EdTech Accelerator (concluded) and the District Education Innovation Challenge in Jharkhand. In aggregate, the LiftEd initiative aims to improve learning outcomes for 6.5 million children across India by 2028.