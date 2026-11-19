Polio remains a serious infectious disease because its consequences can be permanent. The virus can attack the nervous system and cause irreversible paralysis, sometimes within hours. Around one in 200 infections can lead to paralysis, and 5–10% of those who develop paralysis may die if their breathing muscles are affected. Many infections cause no symptoms or only mild illness, allowing the virus to spread unnoticed. There is no cure for polio, making vaccination the most effective means of prevention.⁴