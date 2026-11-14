Manish Khandelwal, Managing Director, Haworth India, said, “The future of Indian workplaces must be built around the people and businesses that will drive the country forward. This calls for design that responds to the needs of India’s workforce, backed by products that are genuinely manufactured in India and a more considered approach to product life cycles. Through our participation at ORGATEC India, we want to demonstrate how these priorities can come together to create workplaces that are relevant to Indian businesses today and adaptable to their needs in the years ahead.”