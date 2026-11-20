In the early 2000s, a fantasy adventure show used to air on television and was all the rage among children. The protagonist had a magical pencil that would turn anything he drew into reality. The pencil was a fantasy, but we have a digital version of it today that lets people turn their wishful ideas into reality. The easy availability of AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude has led to a flood of passion projects on the internet. From quirky music websites that play songs once heard in buses and saloons, and WhatsApp bots that search documents and photos, to gaming websites that let you play games like penfight and Road Rash, people are building anything and everything. Most of these projects are works of passion and do not necessarily have a business case.