Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet Strengthens Stroke Rehabilitation with Advanced Robotic and Technology-Assisted Rehabilitation Systems

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co Founder & Executive Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, "At Kauvery, we believe that healthcare must extend beyond treating a medical condition to supporting patients throughout their journey towards recovery. Stroke can have a profound impact on an individual's mobility, independence and quality of life, as well as on their families. By bringing advanced robotic rehabilitation and neurostimulation technologies into our rehabilitation services, we are strengthening our commitment to comprehensive stroke care. Our aim is to combine clinical expertise, appropriate technology and compassionate care to support patients at every stage of their recovery journey."