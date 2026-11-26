Dr H. S. Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, said, "For over six decades, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal has provided medical care to the people of coastal Karnataka and beyond. Today, our patients have access to robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery, 3 Tesla MRI imaging and experienced specialists, closer to home. Being ranked 9th in India and 5th in South India for Orthopaedics, in a survey voted by doctors from across the country, is a strong endorsement of this commitment. I congratulate our doctors, nurses, therapists and support staff, whose dedication has made this possible. We will continue to invest in the latest technology and expertise so that quality care remains within reach of every patient who comes to Manipal."