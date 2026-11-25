Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India: CURIS Hospital, Ahmedabad, has become the first medical institution in Western India to introduce the SkyWalker Orthopedic Robotic System for knee replacement surgery, in collaboration with U.S.-headquartered MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. This landmark installation marks a significant advancement in the orthopedic care landscape across Gujarat and parts of Rajasthan, M.P. and Maharashtra, and is a moment of pride for both Ahmedabad and CURIS.
SkyWalker is the only orthopedic robotic platform globally that is integrated with a patented True Medial-Pivot Knee philosophy, delivering sub-millimeter precision for highly accurate joint alignment. This technology enables superior stability, improved functional outcomes, and faster recovery—resulting in a durable, natural-feeling knee that allows patients to return more quickly to everyday activities such as walking long distances and climbing stairs with confidence and ease.
“CURIS Hospital is defined by patient-centric care, continuous advancement, and a commitment to remain at the forefront of medical science,” said Ramesh Balasubramanian, Chairman & Founder, CURIS Hospital. “Healthcare innovation should never be limited by geography. At CURIS, our vision is not simply to introduce advanced technology, but to transform the way healthcare is experienced by patients. We believe that patients in Ahmedabad and across Western India deserve access to world-class medical technology, clinical expertise, and surgical excellence comparable to the best anywhere in the world. The launch of SkyWalker marks an important milestone in this journey, bringing greater precision, innovation, and the promise of better patient outcomes closer to home—empowering patients to regain mobility, independence, and confidence without having to travel far for advanced treatment.”
Advertisement
Dr. Ajaysinh V Devda, Director of Orthopedic Department at CURIS Hospital, said “Entire Gujarat is witnessing significant rise in knee osteoarthritis— especially in elderly. Many of these patients are having bone-on-bone arthritis and severe deformities. Whether it is severe deformity or the more common case of knee osteoarthritis, patients seek total knee replacement surgery to regain mobility and independence. In this context, the SkyWalker Robotic System brings paradigm shift by supporting intelligent CT based patient specific planning capabilities and precise bone cutting through its proprietary Motion Follow technology, enabling accurate joint-line reconstruction with greater ease, reduced discomfort, and notably faster recovery.”
SkyWalker is fully compatible with the Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee System, which closely replicates natural knee kinematics. This combination overcomes long-standing challenges associated with conventional knee replacement—such as instability and residual pain. These two advanced technologies are designed to enhance clinical outcomes and boost overall patient satisfaction.
Advertisement
“We believe that the real time dynamic gap balancing feature and built-in kinematic principles of SkyWalker allow complex cases to be managed far more effectively than traditional non-robotic techniques. It clearly stands apart from existing options, establishing a new patient-first benchmark in knee replacement surgery and elevating the overall surgical experience,” added Dr. Harshil Shah, Consultant, Orthopedics at CURIS.
Dr. Mukesh Parmar, Managing Director and Senior General Manager for South Asia, MicroPort Orthopedics, commented, “We are privileged to introduce the SkyWalker system at CURIS, an institution committed to patient outcomes. The Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee, with over 95% patient satisfaction, 98.8% survivorship at 17 years and 91% Forgotten Joint Scores worldwide, brings proven long-term performance to patients in India. Combined with the SkyWalker system’s precision and personalised surgical planning, it offers a refined, customised approach to total knee replacement, in line with global standards.”
With the introduction of the SkyWalker Orthopedic Robotic System, CURIS, Ahmedabad, further strengthens its position as a leading destination for advanced orthopedic care in India, transforming patient outcomes and redefining standards in knee replacement surgery.
About MicroPort Orthopedics Inc.
With presence in over 100 countries, MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. leverages decades of orthopedic expertise and strong clinical evidence to improve patient outcomes and enhance provider satisfaction worldwide. Its mission is to partner with surgeons to redefine hip and knee replacement solutions that meet the evolving demands of today’s patients. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to helping patients achieve “Full Function, Faster”, MicroPort Orthopedics supports healthcare providers in delivering world-class care every day. Learn more: www.microportortho.com.
About CURIS Hospital
CURIS Hospitals is a multi-speciality healthcare network founded in July 2025 by Mr. Ramesh Balasubramanian. It was envisioned as a connected healthcare ecosystem built on trust, collaboration, and accessibility.
Driven by empathy and guided by clinical excellence, CURIS is developing a healthcare model that strengthens communities, improves patient outcomes, and expands access to advanced medical care across Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities. Through this approach, the organization aims to bridge critical healthcare gaps and ensure that more communities have access to reliable, affordable, and quality healthcare services.
CURIS Hospitals is invested by Inviga Fund, an AIF Category II Private Equity Fund sponsored by Dr. B. S. Ajaikumar, Founder and Chairman of the HCG Group. Together, CURIS and Inviga bring more than 80 years of combined healthcare experience and are committed to building and managing a robust network of hospitals across India. Learn more www.curishospitals.com.