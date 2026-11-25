“CURIS Hospital is defined by patient-centric care, continuous advancement, and a commitment to remain at the forefront of medical science,” said Ramesh Balasubramanian, Chairman & Founder, CURIS Hospital. “Healthcare innovation should never be limited by geography. At CURIS, our vision is not simply to introduce advanced technology, but to transform the way healthcare is experienced by patients. We believe that patients in Ahmedabad and across Western India deserve access to world-class medical technology, clinical expertise, and surgical excellence comparable to the best anywhere in the world. The launch of SkyWalker marks an important milestone in this journey, bringing greater precision, innovation, and the promise of better patient outcomes closer to home—empowering patients to regain mobility, independence, and confidence without having to travel far for advanced treatment.”