Healing Bones Clinic Introduces Smith+Nephew CORI Robotic System For Advanced Joint Replacement Care In Pune

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Siddharth A. Shah, MBBS, D’Ortho, DNB Ortho, MNAMS, Robotic Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy, said, “The introduction of the CORI Robotic System is an important advancement in our approach to joint replacement surgery. Robotic assistance enables us to plan procedures with greater precision and execute them in a highly controlled manner. Our focus is to combine this technology with clinical expertise to deliver personalised and effective orthopaedic care for our patients.”