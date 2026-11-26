Speaking on the association, Pravin Prabhakar, CEO, Provogue, said, “Rebirth is a word we understand well. In 2025, Provogue reinvented itself as a brand built for travel and for a new generation, and that reinvention has defined who we are today. Roadies REBIRTH carries the same spirit: honouring a legacy while boldly writing the new chapter. Gen Z values the freedom to explore, make their own choices and travel on their own terms. They want to try new things, step out of their comfort zone and do it their own way. Roadies speaks to that kind of person, and so do we, with luggage that looks as good as the trips they take. We’re glad to be a part of this season.”