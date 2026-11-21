Dr. Pandya said that five key resolutions were adopted during the five-day programme held at Bairagi Dweep in Haridwar in January, on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, as part of the first phase of the birth centenary celebrations. The present event is being organised in the spirit of ‘Pratigya Purti’ (fulfilment of pledges), with the aim of reviewing the progress made towards these resolutions and further strengthening the commitment to fulfilling them. Through this event, the message of taking concrete steps towards realising the resolutions of individual development, family development and social development will be conveyed.