AAPE BY A BATHING APE Enters India With First Standalone Store At Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi

Sharing its vision for the Indian market, AAPE BY A BATHING APE® stated, "India represents an exciting opportunity for AAPE, with a young, globally connected audience and a fashion landscape that continues to evolve. Our first store at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj gives us an opportunity to introduce AAPE’s distinctive world of streetwear directly to Indian consumers through our collections, graphics and the culture that shapes the brand. As we begin our India journey, we look forward to building a strong connection with a new generation of AAPE consumers and establishing the foundation for our presence across the country."