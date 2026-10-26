Jewelchic Opens Flagship Store In Ahmedabad

Dhruv Shah, founder of Jewelchic, said, “Gold jewellery need not be reserved for weddings, celebrations or other special occasions. We want people to feel just as comfortable wearing it every day and styling it in their own way. With Jewelchic, we are bringing contemporary designs and 9KT real gold to a new generation of consumers. Ahmedabad is our starting point as we take the brand across India and, eventually, to international markets.”