Gurinder Bhatti Sets Sights on Building GB Realty’s Real Estate Presence in Punjab

Founded in 2024, GB Realty is developing projects in Mohali and New Chandigarh as it seeks to grow its presence in the Chandigarh-Mohali region. The company has announced plans to invest more than Rs. 5,000 crore over the next three years and around Rs. 10,000 crore over five years, with approximately Rs. 3,500 crore earmarked for luxury and ultra-luxury residential projects. These are announced investment plans, not completed expenditure.