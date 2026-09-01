TaskUs Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With NAB Beneficiaries Through An Inclusive Rakhi-Making Celebration In Mohali

Commenting on the initiative, Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President of Operations and Country Lead, TaskUs India, said, “At TaskUs, we believe that meaningful celebrations are those that bring people together and create a genuine sense of belonging. Our Raksha Bandhan celebration with the NAB beneficiaries was a wonderful opportunity for our teammates to connect with the children through creativity, collaboration and shared festive experiences. The joy and enthusiasm they brought to the rakhi-making activity was a reminder that inclusion is built through everyday interactions that enable everyone to participate, contribute and feel valued. As a people-first organization, we remain committed to creating opportunities that strengthen our connection with the communities around us while fostering a culture rooted in empathy, inclusion and togetherness.”