GB Realty Plans Rs. 5,000 Crore Investment Over Next 3 Years; Charts Expansion Beyond Chandigarh Tricity

Commenting on the expansion plans, Gurinder Bhatti, Founder, GB Realty, said, “We are entering the next phase of GB Realty’s growth with a clear focus on creating differentiated real estate products rather than adding conventional inventory to the market. We plan to invest over Rs. 5,000 crore over the next three years and approximately Rs. 10,000 crore over five years. A significant part of this capital will be directed towards luxury and ultra-luxury residences, where we believe North India presents a substantial opportunity.”