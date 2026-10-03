Khaki Bistra Brings Customised Mattress Solutions To Homes And Hotels

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 2: With the significance of quality sleep in daily life, selecting the appropriate mattress is crucial for a comfortable and supportive sleep environment, especially for people in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Khaki Bistra is expanding its footprint in sleep solutions through bed mattress manufacturing that will seek to marry comfort, support and personal sleep needs, as well as providing customised solutions for bed size and comfort. The brand also offers bed accessories, including Ortho memory foam pillows and fibre pillows, to complement its mattress range.