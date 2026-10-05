Chitkara University Ranks 3rd In India For Research Quality In THE World University Rankings 2027

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder, Chitkara University, said, “The actual measure of research is not only where it is published, but where it takes us. This recognition by Times Higher Education clearly shows the persistence of our researchers, the curiosity of our students, the work of our faculty and the ecosystem we have built to allow ideas to be explored, challenged and transformed into meaningful knowledge. For us, the significance of being ranked 3rd in India for Research Quality lies in what it represents - a culture that encourages people to ask better questions and pursue knowledge with purpose. We want research at Chitkara University to move beyond publications and laboratories, and become a pathway to innovation, collaboration and meaningful impact on society.”