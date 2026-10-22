STTGDC To Host Neysa's AI Compute Infrastructure At Noida Data Centre

STTGDC is a leading data centre platform enabling the cloud, AI and digital services that power how people live, work and connect. Headquartered in Singapore, the company operates across Asia and Europe, serving major hyperscalers, cloud service providers and enterprises. Built on trust and proven execution, STTGDC combines global scale with deep local expertise to deliver resilient, scalable and sustainable infrastructure that powers digital growth. In India, STTGDC has been designing, building and operating data centres for more than two decades, supporting the infrastructure needs of enterprises, cloud providers and public sector organisations. Today, it manages one of the country's largest white space portfolios, with more than 613MW of critical IT load across 34 facilities, including those under development, in 10 cities. Serving a diverse customer base that includes many Fortune 500 companies, STTGDC delivers the resilience, scale and service quality required for mission-critical workloads.