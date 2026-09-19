Bharat Taxi Expands To Chandigarh

Bharat Taxi, India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, was launched in Chandigarh on Friday.
The event organised by the Department of Cooperation, Chandigarh Administration, on the occasion was attended by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria as the chief guest.
Union Ministers Murlidhar Mohol and Krishan Pal Gurjar were also present.
The Governor digitally inaugurated Bharat Taxi and subsequently flagged off its vehicles, marking the formal commencement of the service in UT Chandigarh.
The event was attended by other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration, representatives of Bharat Taxi, members of the cooperative sector and driver-members among others.
The introduction of Bharat Taxi in Chandigarh marks an important step towards extending the cooperative model to the technology-driven mobility sector, an official statement said.
The initiative places driver-members at the centre of the platform by encouraging their participation and ownership while combining the principles of cooperation with digital technology.
During the programme, the dignitaries were briefed about the initiative and its cooperative model. An audio-visual presentation highlighting its key features was screened and share certificates were distributed to five driver-members, reflecting their participation as members and stakeholders.
Addressing the gathering, Kataria said that the initiative represents an important milestone in Chandigarh's development journey and will promote dignity of labour, cooperative ownership, technological self-reliance and inclusive growth.
He said that it would empower drivers by enabling them to participate not merely as service providers but also as members and stakeholders. Highlighting Chandigarh's modern and progressive character, the UT Administrator expressed confidence that Bharat Taxi would provide citizens with a safe, affordable and reliable mobility option while complementing the city's public transport system.
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He assured necessary cooperation and coordination of the Chandigarh Administration and urged Bharat Taxi to ensure transparent operations, data security, fair fares, effective grievance redressal and the promotion of electric and environment-friendly vehicles.
Krishan Pal Gurjar said that Bharat Taxi is based on the cooperative model and will make taxi drivers active participants in the platform as members and stakeholders, and drivers will receive a share in its profits.
He said that the initiative will help improve their income, strengthen their social and economic security, and ensure that the benefits of the platform reach the drivers themselves.
Murlidhar Mohol said that nearly 10 lakh drivers had so far registered with Bharat Taxi across the country, including over one lakh drivers from Chandigarh.
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He said that the commencement of the service in Chandigarh marked another important phase in its expansion.
Bharat Taxi plans to extend its services to other cities of Punjab, including Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, in the coming months.