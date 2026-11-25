Commenting on the recognition, Amit Arora, Co-founder, Finnable, said, “Many salaried Indians are still overlooked because traditional assessment methods fail to capture their true creditworthiness. By combining AI-led lending with consent-based data, we're changing how we assess borrowers and making it possible to extend credit faster, without compromising on responsible lending. These awards reinforce that we're moving in the right direction.” The awards add to Finnable's industry recognitions, including the Digital Lending Innovation Excellence Award at the ETBFSI Exceller Awards 2025. About Finnable GroupFinnable Group is on a mission to make credit simple, fast, and fair for people who've long been overlooked and underserved by traditional lenders. Founded by Nitin Gupta and Amit Arora, the Company has grown into a Rs 4,000 crore AUM lending business as of June ‘26, built on the belief that access to credit shouldn't depend on who you know or where you bank. The Group offers a range of lending products, including personal loans, loan against property (LAP), as well as consumer finance, catering to diverse customer needs. Finnable combines technology-led processes, data-driven underwriting and a customer-centric approach to simplify the borrowing journey, while maintaining a strong focus on responsible lending, risk management and compliance. As it continues to scale, the Company remains focused on building a sustainable lending franchise with strong technology, governance and customer-centricity at its core.