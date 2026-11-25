Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Finnable, an RBI-registered NBFC, has won two awards at the Banking Frontiers Distinguished NBFC Awards (DNA) 2026: Best AI/ML Initiative and Best Credit Risk Initiative. The awards were presented on November 13 in Mumbai at the NBFCs Tomorrow conference.
Both wins highlight Finnable's use of technology and data to strengthen credit assessment, particularly for borrowers who are new to credit or have limited credit histories.
The ‘Best AI/ML Initiative’ award recognises Finnable's proprietary platform that integrates machine learning, computer vision, document intelligence and generative AI across the lending lifecycle. The platform has helped halve underwriting time from 80 to 40 minutes, whilestrengthening the speed and efficiency of credit assessment.
The second award ‘Best Credit Risk Initiative' recognises Finnable's use of the Account Aggregator framework for consent-led employment verification. By analysing month-wise salary credits from customers' bank accounts, Finnable has introduced an alternative to traditional physical workplace verification.
The approach has cut verification costs by about 98%, from Rs 300 to Rs 6 per case, with the majority of DSA-sourced loans now assessed without a physical office visit. It also helps assess salaried borrowers without conventional employment records, including those at smaller organisations
Commenting on the recognition, Amit Arora, Co-founder, Finnable, said, “Many salaried Indians are still overlooked because traditional assessment methods fail to capture their true creditworthiness. By combining AI-led lending with consent-based data, we're changing how we assess borrowers and making it possible to extend credit faster, without compromising on responsible lending. These awards reinforce that we're moving in the right direction.” The awards add to Finnable's industry recognitions, including the Digital Lending Innovation Excellence Award at the ETBFSI Exceller Awards 2025. About Finnable GroupFinnable Group is on a mission to make credit simple, fast, and fair for people who've long been overlooked and underserved by traditional lenders. Founded by Nitin Gupta and Amit Arora, the Company has grown into a Rs 4,000 crore AUM lending business as of June ‘26, built on the belief that access to credit shouldn't depend on who you know or where you bank. The Group offers a range of lending products, including personal loans, loan against property (LAP), as well as consumer finance, catering to diverse customer needs. Finnable combines technology-led processes, data-driven underwriting and a customer-centric approach to simplify the borrowing journey, while maintaining a strong focus on responsible lending, risk management and compliance. As it continues to scale, the Company remains focused on building a sustainable lending franchise with strong technology, governance and customer-centricity at its core.