Stocking Up For Diwali? Here’s The Oil You’ll Actually Need For Every Festive Dish

How Much Oil Does a Diwali Kitchen Use?

Nobody measures oil during a festival, which is why it runs out at the worst time. Break the fortnight into activities. Deep-frying snacks (chakli, sev, mathri, shakarpara, namkeen, kachori) is the biggest: a kadhai needs roughly one to one and a half litres to fry comfortably, and a family making five or six varieties can easily use three to five litres. Festive meals with puris, parathas and rich gravies use less per dish but across several days and more guests. Pickles can use several hundred millilitres a jar. These are planning heuristics, not measurements, but they suggest a family that normally uses a litre or so a fortnight may need two to four times that during Diwali. Estimate generously.