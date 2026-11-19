Chandigarh, India: Chitkara University hosted a two-day National Workshop on Promotion and Awareness of Medicinal Plants, their Conservation, and Seed-Balls Activities beginning November 17, aimed at promoting awareness, conservation and sustainable utilisation of India’s rich medicinal plant heritage sponsored by the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and organised by the National EduTrust of India (NEI), the workshop brought together experts, academicians, researchers and students to explore the ecological, therapeutic and cultural significance of medicinal plants.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder, Chitkara University, said, “Our relationship with nature is also a relationship with our own well-being. Medicinal plants connect traditional knowledge, healthcare and biodiversity, and it is important that young people understand their value and take responsibility for preserving them. Initiatives such as this workshop can turn awareness into meaningful action. We shall surely take forward the learnings from today’s session.”
The inaugural address was delivered by Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Kumar Dadhich, CEO, National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of AYUSH, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his insightful address, he emphasised the significance of integrating medicinal plants into everyday life and highlighted their potential in promoting holistic health and well-being. He encouraged participants to cultivate medicinal plants in their home gardens, specifically recommending Tulsi, Giloy, Pippali, Aloe Vera, and Snake Plant, to foster awareness about their therapeutic value and encourage the adoption of traditional herbal practices in daily living.
The Guests of Honour included Samarth Sharma, CEO, National EduTrust of India, Prof. Sayeed Ahmad, Professor and Director, Centre of Excellence in Unani Medicine, Jamia Hamdard; Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Jachak, Professor and Head, Department of Natural Products, NIPER Mohali.
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The inaugural program featured a ceremonial lamp lighting, addresses by the dignitaries and the launch of the “One Student, One Medicinal Plant” campaign, encouraging students to actively participate in the cultivation and preservation of medicinal plants. Five medicinal plant species were also ceremonially planted at the University’s Herbal Garden.
The workshop featured expert sessions and demonstrations on the identification, cultivation, conservation and therapeutic applications of medicinal plants, with a focus on India’s traditional AYUSH systems and the preservation of indigenous botanical knowledge. Approximately 200 students from Chitkara College of Pharmacy actively participated in the event. Additionally, students and participants from various colleges and universities joined the workshop virtually, reflecting widespread academic interest and enthusiasm for the promotion and conservation of medicinal plants.
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The second day will be focused on hands-on activities such as seed-ball preparation, sorting and dispersal, offering participants practical insights into ecological restoration and natural regeneration. As a key outcome of this workshop, approximately 1,000 medicinal plant seed balls will be prepared and dispersed across various locations in Punjab, with the aim of promoting herbal biodiversity, encouraging the conservation of medicinal plant species, and strengthening ecological sustainability.
The workshop connected academic learning, traditional knowledge and environmental action, encouraging students to promote medicinal plant gardens and contribute to biodiversity conservation.
About Chitkara University
Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC-accredited private university in North India, with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, offering career-oriented undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality and emerging technology fields. For Class 11 and 12 students planning higher education, the University provides industry-aligned programs designed to combine academic excellence with practical exposure.
The curriculum emphasises experiential learning through internships, industry projects, research opportunities and global collaborations, supported by modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories, industry mentorship and skill-based training that strengthens student employability. Backed by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry collaborations, students gain strong placement support, international exposure, academic exchange and collaborative research opportunities.
Consistently ranked among leading institutions by national and global frameworks such as NIRF, QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education, the University maintains high academic rigour and industry relevance. With strong corporate partnerships and a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and interdisciplinary learning, it prepares students for emerging career opportunities in India and abroad.
For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in