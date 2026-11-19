Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder, Chitkara University, said, “Our relationship with nature is also a relationship with our own well-being. Medicinal plants connect traditional knowledge, healthcare and biodiversity, and it is important that young people understand their value and take responsibility for preserving them. Initiatives such as this workshop can turn awareness into meaningful action. We shall surely take forward the learnings from today’s session.”