Chitkara University's 57 Researchers Feature Among The World's Top 2 Percent Scientists In Stanford–Elsevier Report

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder, Chitkara University, said, “Research is not simply about expanding the boundaries of knowledge; it is about using that knowledge to address meaningful questions, solve real-world challenges, and contribute to society. The recognition of 57 of our researchers among the world’s top 2% scientists is a proud moment for Chitkara University. It reflects the dedication of our faculty, the strength of our academic environment, and our belief that meaningful research must create an impact beyond the university. We remain committed to nurturing a culture where curiosity is encouraged, ideas are challenged, and discoveries translate into progress for communities and the world.”