Navi Mumbai's growing prominence as a residential and investment destination is being shaped by transformative infrastructure, an expanding commercial ecosystem and an increasingly sophisticated lifestyle landscape. The operational Navi Mumbai International Airport, the upcoming Kharghar–Turbhe Link Road (KTLR) and the proposed coastal road are strengthening regional connectivity, while upcoming infrastructure developments continue to enhance the city's long-term appeal. For homebuyers, NRIs alike, this transformation presents an opportunity to be part of Navi Mumbai’s evolving growth story, combining the appeal of a well-connected residential destination. Within this broader growth story, Kharghar offers One Crest an established neighborhood setting, complemented by Atal Setu and the Kharghar Valley Golf Course.