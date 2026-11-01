Slogans, Songs and Poisoned Air: When Politics Fails the Nation

Some of those who are suffering are giving up the fight. They are fleeing the lives and careers built over decades in search of greener pastures, literally. A survey of 4,000 Delhi-NCR residents last year found that 79.8% were considering relocation or said they had already moved. Once upon a time, Indians packed their bags most often because their country could not offer them enough jobs. Today, even with jobs and money at home, many are being compelled to leave for something as basic as clean air or water. It is nothing less than a tragedy.