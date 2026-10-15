Best-Selling Used Hatchbacks In India In 2026: Why These Five Still Lead The Market

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0

The Wagon R 1.0 takes second place at 6.8%, and its fuel mix is the most unusual on the list: 41.2% of used sales are CNG, with the remaining 58.8% petrol. CNG buyers tend to be daily commuters who care about cost per kilometre above all else, and the tall-boy body adds generous headroom and an easy driving position. If you're looking at a CNG one, check the cylinder's test date and remember that it eats into boot space. Budget helps too, since older examples often turn up among second hand cars under 2 lakhs, depending on age, kilometres and city. Manual variants make up 94.5% of used Wagon R 1.0 sales.